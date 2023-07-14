Tom Cruise Gives Update on Movie to Be Filmed in Space

No one makes movies like Tom Cruise. The veteran actor has been in the film industry for over four decades and has seemingly entered a second prime of his career. The 61-year-old Cruise wowed audiences in the 2010s with the resurrection of the Mission: Impossible franchise, giving the IP a shot of practical effect adrenaline thanks to his insistence on performing his own death-defying stunts in future installments. Outside of Mission: Impossible, Cruise arguably helped save the box office in the first summer movie season following the global pandemic with the unprecedented success of Top Gun: Maverick. His latest project, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is already off to a hot start both critically and financially.

While all focus is on Dead Reckoning at the moment, Cruise has another project in the works that promises to be his most ambitious yet. In May 2020, reports emerged that Cruise would be reuniting with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman to shoot a movie in outer space, specifically having scenes shot at the International Space Station.

Speaking during the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One New York City premiere, Cruise emphasized that his space-based project is still in early development and does not currently have a production start date.

"We've been working on it diligently and we'll see where we go," Cruise told Variety.

Progress on that project as well as production for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two are currently on an indefinite pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The Screen Actors' Guild initiated a strike on Thursday afternoon after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a new deal. This is the first time since 1960 that both the actors' and writers' guilds are on strike simultaneously, and there is no telling how long Hollywood will be on pause for.

Cruise can be seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters now.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premiered in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.