Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto Release Date Pushed Back

The release date for Tom Hanks' upcoming movie A Man Called Otto has been delayed: A Man Called Otto was originally slated for wide release on December 14th; Sony Pictures will now only do a limited theatrical release (NY and LA) on Christmas Day 2022 (December 25th). A Man Call Otto will reportedly get a wide theatrical release over MLK Day Weekend 2023 (January 13th), which will put it in direct competition for the holiday box office against the Universal/Blumhouse thriller M3GAN and Warner Bros.' House Party remake.

A Man Called Otto is based on the 2017 novel by Frederik Backman and the original Swedish film adaptation by Hannes Holm. The story follows a grumpy widower who feels like he has nothing left to live for, only to end up striking up a friendship with some new neighbors. Tom Hanks will play the titular Otto, leading a cast that includes Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Marc Forster (Word War Z, Quantum of Solace, Finding Neverland, Christopher Robin) is set to direct. David Mcgee (Finding Neverland, Life of Pi) is writing the script.

The film generated headlines earlier this year after it was reported that the film caused something of a bidding war at the European Film Market (EFM). Sony obtained the rights for $60 million in the end, beating out several other major studios and streamers.

"What an amazing all-star constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers in Rita Wilson (Hanks' wife), Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite screenplay from David Mcgee; a worldwide best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios," said Tom Rothman, Chairman, and CEO of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group. "Elizabeth Gabler, myself and Sony have had the privilege of working with all of these giants before, but this time we feel like we hit the lottery."

"Tom and Elisabeth's passion for the material and vision for how to create a worldwide theatrical event blew us all away," said producer Fredrik Wikström Nicastro. "We couldn't be more excited for Otto to find a home at our friends at Sony."

"We are thrilled to partner with Sony, who have consistently shown their commitment to film and filmmakers," added Rita Wilson. "In this era, which offers so many ways to be entertained, we applaud Sony's commitment to theatrical exhibition."