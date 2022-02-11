New Tom Hanks Movie Heads to Sony in Record-Setting Deal

The newest film from Tom Hanks is out here breaking records before the cameras have even started rolling. The beloved Hollywood icon is set to star in a new comedy called A Man Called Otto, with production kicking off in Pittsburgh this month and an expected holiday release later this year. There has been a lot of buzz about the project as of late, leading to a major bidding war at this year’s virtual European Film Market (EFM).

According to Deadline, A Man Called Otto is heading to Sony for a worldwide distribution deal, setting an EFM sale record in the process. Sony paid $60 million for the rights to the film at EFM, beating out several studios and streaming services. One of the biggest reasons Sony ultimately won out is the studio’s commitment to a theatrical release.

A Man Called Otto is based on Frederik Backman’s novel and an original 2017 Swedish film from Hannes Holm. It tells the story of a grumpy widower who feels like he has nothing left to live for, only to be changed by a friendship with some new neighbors. Hanks stars as the titular character and Marc Forster is set to direct. Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo co-star alongside Hanks.

In addition to starring in A Man Called Otto, Hanks will produce the film with wife Rita Wilson, Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro, and Gary Goetzman.

“What an amazing all-star constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers in Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite screenplay from David Mcgee; a worldwide best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios,” Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group., told Deadline. “Elizabeth Gabler, myself and Sony have had the privilege of working with all of these giants before, but this time we feel like we hit the lottery.”

“Tom and Elisabeth’s passion for the material and vision for how to create a worldwide theatrical event blew us all away,” said Fredrik Wikström Nicastro. “We couldn’t be more excited for Otto to find a home at our friends at Sony.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Sony, who have consistently shown their commitment to film and filmmakers,” added Rita Wilson. “In this era, which offers so many ways to be entertained, we applaud Sony’s commitment to theatrical exhibition.”