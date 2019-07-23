Tom Hanks’ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Trailer Released

After making quite the splash with a the celebrated documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? in 2018, the late Mister Rogers is once again preparing to leave his mark on the box office later this year. In November, Tom Hanks stars as the iconic TV host in the movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait any longer to see the actor take on the role of Mister Rogers. Monday morning, Sony released the first trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and it’s every bit heart-warming as we imagined.

You can watch the full trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood takes place towards the end of the initial PBS run of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The Americans star Matthew Rhys plays journalist Tim Junod, who was tasked with writing a profile on host Fred Rogers. His piece was published in Esquire in 1998 with the title “Can You Say… Hero?”

While spending time with Rogers in order to write the profile, Junod developed a friendship with his subject, leading to the story that inspired this movie.

Here’s Sony’s official synopsis for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood:

“Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.”

Marielle Heller directed A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with a script from Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Hanks and Rhys star in the film, joined by This Is Us standout Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is set to hit theaters on November 22nd.