Tom Hanks' Sci-Fi Film Finch Headed to Apple TV+

Tom Hanks' post-apocalyptic sci-fi film Finch is heading to Apple TV+. The film, previously known as BIOS, had originally been scheduled for theatrical release by Universal Pictures in October 2020, but that release date was pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Deadline, Finch will now be released on Apple TV+ sometime later this year, most likely during awards season. The outlet also reports that a "qualifying theatrical run" may also be in the cards for the film.

The film stars Hanks as Finch, a robotics engineer who is also one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Finch has spent a decade living in an underground bunker with his dog, Goodyear, but with Finch terminally ill and time running out, he creates a robot, Jeff (Get Out’s Caleb Landry Jones) to care for his beloved Goodyear. The trio embarks on a perilous journey into the desolate American West with Finch striving to show his creation what it means to be human, learning about love, friendship, and the meaning of life in the process. The film is directed by Miguel Sapochnik from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. In addition to Hanks and Jones, The Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley, Spider-Man: Homecoming's Laura Harrier, and Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich also star.

Finch is the second major Hanks film to shift to Apple TV+ due to the pandemic. The World War II drama Greyhound had been slated for a June 2020 release by Sony Pictures but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple TV+ then picked up rights to the film and released it digitally on July 10, 2020. According to Deadline, the film was Apple TV+'s most-watched film. Additionally, Greyhound was nominated for Best Sound at the 93rd Academy Awards, though the film ultimately lost out to Sound of Metal.

Hanks also has additional projects set for Apple TV+. In addition to Finch and the previously-released Greyhound, Hanks is producing Masters of the Air, a World War II event miniseries to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga that is currently in development.

Finch is expected to debut on Apple TV+ later this year.

