Greyhound: Apple Announces Premiere Date for Tom Hanks War Movie

The digital summer movie season is starting to heat up! This weekend marks the release of films like The King of Staten Island and Da 5 Bloods, which are among the biggest movies of a year where there are no open theaters. The Apple TV+ streaming service will be looking to get in on the action next month, as it has set a debut for its newly-acquired feature film, Greyhound, which stars Tom Hanks. Apple announced this week that Greyhound would be making its debut on July 10th.

The WWII-set film was originally supposed to be released in theaters by Sony on June 12th. However, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping movie theaters closed, Sony had to decide what to do with Greyhound. It could have delayed the film a few months or dropped it onto VOD platforms, but it appears selling to Apple was the best option. Apple bought the film for an exclusive debut on Apple TV+, so anyone with a subscription to the service will be able to watch at home next month.

Greyhound will be the biggest film to premiere on Apple TV+ by leaps and bounds, mainly because Hanks' star power. The beloved actor not only plays the lead role in the war film, he wrote the screenplay, which is based on a novel from C.S. Forester.

The film stars Hanks as a U.S. Navy captain in the early years of World War II, who is tasked with leading a convoy of Allied forces as they are being chased by Nazi U-boat wolfpacks. Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Karl Glusman, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Greyhound is directed by Aaron Schneider, who is best known for helming the 2009 drama Get Low.

Apple TV+ hasn't made nearly as many waves with original content as rival services like Netflix and Disney+, but the new project does seem to be on the right track going forward. Apple TV+ recently premiered the acclaimed documentary Beastie Boys Story, as well as the new animated series Central Park. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, the comedy series about a group of video game developers, has received plenty of critical acclaim throughout its first season, especially for its quarantine episode.

Are you looking forward to seeing Greyhound next month? Will you sign up for Apple TV+ to watch it? Let us know in the comments!

Greyhound will premiere on July 10th on Apple TV+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.