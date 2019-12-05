Tom Holland Compares Voice-Over Work to Playing Spider-Man

In Spies in Disguise, the new movie from Blue Sky Studios, Will Smith in the role of Lance Sterling, the world’s smoothest super spy. Sterling has no problem with diving out of planes, fighting villains, and taking on drones atop high skyscrapers, but even super spies need help, and that’s where Walter comes in. Walter is voiced by Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, who is the brains behind all of the devices that Sterling uses. As you can see in the trailer, one of these doesn’t necessarily go according to plan, and Sterling ends up rocking feathers instead of a suit.

As you might expect, a lot of the questions at the press tour have centered on the other blockbusters that the stars have appeared in. And Holland took some time out to compare the stunt-heavy work on Spider-Man movies and the seemingly more mellow soundbooth work in animation.

“It’s interesting because they’re equally as physical, but the only thing is you can’t move from the mark that you’re on. So Walter will be falling off a building after he’s tried to do some parkour, and I’ll be doing all the moves but just not moving,” Holland told EW. “I took the job and I was really excited, and I thought it’s gonna be an easy job — it’s just a voice-over. But it is one of the most tiring things I’ve ever done. But it’s so rewarding and I’m so proud of the movie.”

Spies In Disguise boasts a talented cast. In addition to Smith and Holland, the film features Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One), Karen Gillan (Jumanji), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka (Hawaii Five-O). The film is directed by Nick Bruno (Epic) Troy Quane (Ferdinand) and is being produced by Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment.

“SPIES IN DISGUISE is a buddy comedy set in the high octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Will Smith (Men in Black) voices Lance Sterling, the world’s most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, saving the world is his occupation. And nobody does it better. Almost the exact opposite of Lance is Walter, voiced by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Walter is a great mind but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social skills though, he makes up for in smarts and invention: Walter is the scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.”

Spies In Disguise hits theaters later this month.