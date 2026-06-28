Tom Holland Officially Confirms Plans to Bring Miles Morales to the MCU

The future of Spider-Man in the MCU should still include Tom Holland for some years yet, if rumors of Brand New Day starting a new trilogy come to full fruition. Even with fan fears that the Webslinger might be killed off at the end of the movie, that surely wouldn’t last even if Marvel Studios went that way, and we have possible appearances in Avengers: Doomsday and almost certainly Secret Wars to look forward to. But for Holland at least, longer term, the plan is to bring another Spider-Man into the MCU as his legacy.

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Speaking to Hobby Consolas, Holland spoke again about his desire to bring Miles Morales into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going as far as to say he’s working towards that goal: “I think at this point in time, we’re being really open-minded about what the future looks like. I know that I have aspirations to bring Miles Morales into the universe, however that works out. We’ve got a lot of work to do to bring that to life. But yeah, I feel really strongly about it. I feel incredibly grateful for the way I was introduced into this world and that I was shepherded by [Robert Downey Jr]. I would love to kind of return that favor to the next generation of people that get the luxury of making these movies. So that is definitely something that I’m really working towards.”

When Will Miles Morales Actually Debut in the MCU?

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Industry reports have been somewhat inconsistent on Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man. His previous six-movie deal was reported to have ended with No Way Home, with subsequent reporting suggesting he signed an expanded deal that either runs through to the end of his Avengers: Secret Wars obligations in 2027, or include his second MCU trilogy, beginning with Brand New Day. Where you stand depends on which report you believe, but it seems unlikely that Sony and Marvel would let one of their gold chip players leave without a fight. Or at least without serious financial incentive. But it’s notable that Holland has been talking about his MCU legacy in Brand New Day‘s marketing cycle is bound to have caught fans’ attention.

He also spoke to Empire recently to openly discuss handing over to another Spider-Verse hero: “For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.” Luckily for anyone worrying that this spells the end for Holland’s tenure; he and Downey Jr crossed over for several movies: Captain America: Civil War, of course, then Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and some of Endgame. So if we take Holland at his word of doing “what Downey did for me,” then that doesn’t necessarily mean a hard end and immediate replacement.

Of course, we already know that Miles Morales exists in the MCU, thanks to Donald Glover’s appearance in Homecoming and the tease of his nephew, “Miles”, but comics lore suggests an actual superpowered Miles would come from the multiverse. That’s far more likely in the wake of Secret Wars, if the speculation that the MCU’s incursions will destroy multiple universes proves to be true. That’s basically a loophole that would allow major story swings, which is why there’s been so much talk of a symbiote-based sequel, too. Who’s to say we can’t have both?

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