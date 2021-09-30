Celebrities and Fans Pay Tribute to Actor Tommy Kirk Following His Death

The movie world suffered a massive heartbreak on Wednesday, when it was announced that actor Tommy Kirk has passed away at the age of 79. While the cause of death is currently unknown, a Facebook post from actor Paul Petersen revealed that Kirk was found dead on Tuesday, September 28th. Kirk charmed a generation of fans from his work in Disney films such as Old Yeller, The Shaggy Dog, and Swiss Family Robinson, as well as The Mickey Mouse Club‘s Hardy Boys serials. After being outed as gay and fired from his long-term contract with Disney, Kirk continued to make a string of films in the 1960s and 1970s, some of which have become cult classics.

In the time since Kirk’s passing was first announced, fans and other creatives have taken to social media to pay their respects to the actor, and to pay tribute to some of his most well-known roles. Here are a few of those responses.

