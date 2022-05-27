Top Gun: Maverick Launches With Rare 100% Positive Rotten Tomatoes Score

✖

Top Gun: Maverick has launched with a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That perfect score may dip as more and more reviews come in, but as of writing this, with over 40 reviews submitted, Top Gun 2 is indeed flying higher with critics than any other film this year (so far). The general consensus is that Tom Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion) have put together a textbook example of how to do a true legacy sequel. It's also noted that Maverick recaptures the same magic of the original Top Gun, and that the new cast members all bring something to the table.

(Photo: Rotten Tomatoes)

Here's what critic Spencer Perry says in his Top Gun: Maverick official review for Comicbook.com:

"Tantamount to the success of Top Gun: Maverick... is the impressive visual feast that it offers. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and utilizing IMAX quality cameras inside and out of actual jets gives the film a level of visual fidelity and intensity unlike anything else you've ever seen in a movie. Though the original film can be praised for making its action set pieces out of footage given to the production by the military, Top Gun: Maverick was actually able to coordinate and choreograph what it wanted in its images, resulting in a more cohesive, interesting, and unique sequence of stunts that are thrilling from start to finish.

Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

Here's the film's synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.