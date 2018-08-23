‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Adds Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman to Cast

The roster for Top Gun: Maverick just added some pretty major players.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman have all been added to the cast of the upcoming Paramount sequel. All of their roles are currently being kept under wraps.

Hamm is best known for his role as Mad Men‘s Don Draper, and his later appearances in Baby Driver, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Legion. Harris’ filmography includes The Truman Show, Apollo 13, and Westworld. Pullman is the son of Bill Pullman, and previously made appearances in The Strangers: Prey at Night, Battle of the Sexes, and Aftermath.

The trio of actors join the already-stacked cast of Top Gun: Maverick, which includes Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller. Top Gun: Maverick will see Cruise once again play Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also producing the sequel while Harold Faltermeyer is returning to compose the score.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz.

The plot for the film is said to involve Maverick mentoring Goose’s son. Cruise previously told E! News that the film is “about a guy who flies jets” which doesn’t really give away any real details about the film’s plot.

The new Top Gun movie has been in development for years but struggled to get off the ground following the death of director Tony Scott in 2012. However, Cruise announced that production on the sequel to the iconic ’80s movie had begun back in June when he shared a photo of himself in full flight gear with a jet in the background as well as the slogan “Feel the need” summing things up perfectly.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in theaters on July 12, 2019.