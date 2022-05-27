✖

Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar at the box office. The film, as of Friday, has brought in $204.3 million internationally, meaning that a $500 million global box office is locked in its sights this weekend. These numbers don't include Korea. That market is a huge one for star Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick won't be released there until June 23, according to Deadline. The film is already a personal best for Cruise, marking the actor's biggest opening ever in 32 markets while in the U.S., the film broke the record for a Memorial Day weekend opening at the box office.

In Top Gun: Maverick, "After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Joseph Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer."

The film hasn't just been performing well at the box office. It's also been winning over fans and critics alike. The film earned the first A+ CinemaScore of 2022, while on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has both a nearly perfect Audience Score and critic's score — 99 percent and 97 percent respectively. Even ComicBook.com's own Spencer Perry gave the film high marks with a 4.5-out-of-5 review.

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves," Perry wrote. You can check out the full review for yourself here.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.

