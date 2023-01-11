Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell Addresses Marvel and DC Fancasts

Superhero movie roles have quickly become one of the most coveted parts for an actor to play over the past decade, and it doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing up. There are about 20 projects that feature comic book characters in development at both Marvel Studios and DC Studios, so there isn't a shortage of parts. Marvel unveiled their slate last year at San Diego Comic-Con and DC is planning on revealing their slate later this month. Fan have ideas of what actor should play any of both companies iconic characters and the one of the two characters that have been fan-cast a lot has to be Cyclops and Hal Jordan / Green Lantern. The actor that comes up a lot in contention for both roles has to be Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell. Powell recently had a discussion with Entertainment Tonight where he revealed that while he has never "had a conversation" with Marvel, he enjoys being fan-cast in these roles.

"It takes a long time to navigate this town," Powell said. "So for anyone to be like, 'Oh, he'd be great in this role,' it's humbling, it's great."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th, 2023!

