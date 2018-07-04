Glen Powell Hilariously Responds to Losing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Role

Glen Powell was in the running for a key role in Top Gun: Maverick, but he was passed over for Miles Teller. Now the actor is taking the denial in stride.

Powell, best known for his roles in Scream Queens and Set It Up, was facing off against Teller and Mad Max: Fury Road actor Nicholas Hoult for the a new role in the franchise. The character would be the son of the late LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) and would be mentored by LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) in the new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it was revealed on Tuesday that Teller had won the role after all three finalists had reportedly screen tested with Cruise.

I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying. https://t.co/7gCpNLJCcz — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2018

Powell was not too bummed out about the news to make a witty remark about the casting over on Twitter. He shared the story of Teller’s casting with a remark about his undying admiration for Cruise.

“I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom,” Powell wrote. “Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying.”

While Powell seemed fine with losing out on the gig, his fans were less than thrilled.

I’m upset that @glenpowell didn’t get the part of being Goose’s son in Top Gun 2 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oW2CUtVzCB — Joel (@_supjoel) July 4, 2018

“I’m upset that Glen Powell didn’t get the part of being Goose’s son in Top Gun 2,” one fan wrote, adding a gif of Powell’s Scream Queens character, Chad Radwell.

Beside general bitterness about the casting decision, many Top Gun fans were not so sure that Teller was the right fit for the role. Several online pointed out that Powell looks more like Edwards and his on-screen wife, Meg Ryan, than Teller.

“Yeahhh, in no world would Meg Ryan and Anthony Edwards produce Miles Teller,” one fan wrote. “If they were going to create an already-living actor, it would for sure be Glen Powell.”

Yeahhh, in no world would Meg Ryan and Anthony Edwards produce Miles Teller. If they were going to create an already-living actor, it would for sure be Glen Powell #TopGun2 — Michelle (@me_carter) July 4, 2018

Top Gun: Maverick will come to theaters on July 12, 2019. Cruise, Teller and Val Kilmerwill star in the film, which will directed by Joseph Kosinski. Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer and Skydance CEO David Ellison will produce the film.

Photo Credit: Fox / Patti Perret