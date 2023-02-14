Top Gun: Maverick Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Addresses Plans for Top Gun 3

With Top Gun: Maverick being a massive hit — the film topped the domestic box office for 2022 and came in second worldwide for the same year — there has been a ton of buzz about the possibility of a third Top Gun film. Back in January, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Variety that he had "no idea" about the possibility of a threequel and now, a month later, it seems like not too much has changed. The outlet once again caught up with Bruckheimer and asked if there was any word on Top Gun 3 and the producer had a very similar answer.

"We're just enjoying this one," Bruckheimer said. "I have no idea. It took 35 years to make Top Gun: Maverick. I'm not going to be around another 35 years."

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski previously also addressed the possibility of a third film, asking, "Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back?" Kosinski asked. "It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He's not settling down."

They shot a lot of footage for Top Gun: Maverick

"800 to 814 hours," the film's editor Eddie Hamilton said of the movie's total footage. "It was quite honestly very overwhelming at times. There was one day in March 2019 when they had 27 cameras running because there were four jets up in the air with various cameras on them, and two units filming on the ground, which added up to 27 cameras. And I remember getting so much footage the next morning and just thinking this was going to be very difficult. Also, the days were very long when we were filming the aerial sequences, it was just really intense. And the thing is, when you've got a lot of footage like that and a movie like Top Gun, it has to be awesome from beginning to end, because the whole audience wants it to be awesome."

Hamilton continued, "So, I have all the footage broken down and labeled so I can find stuff super fast. But the main thing is to try and stay calm and not get overwhelmed. But honestly, there were months where I didn't sleep very well and I was just dreaming of closeups of Hangman and Phoenix and Rooster and Maverick. Literally every night I'd go to sleep and all I would see is their faces in my dreams. That's just how engrossed you get in the raw material and in the project that you are doing. Plus, the immense pressure of delivering this sequel after 30 years and wanting it to be brilliant."

Top: Gun Maverick is now streaming on Paramount+.