Toy Story Fans Can't Tell If Ken Is Saying F*ck or Barbie In Viral Clip

The TikTok generation is discovering Toy Story 3 and one of its more infamously debated moments of dialogue. The scene in question is between Ken (Michael Keaton) and Barbie (Jodi Benson) in the climatic act of the movie when Barbie helps Andy's Toys save Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) who has been brainwashed (read: put in "Demo Mode") by new acquaintance/antagonist Lotso-O'-Huggin' Bear (Ned Beatty). Get the full breakdown below, along with how this Toy Story 3 moment is (once again) going viral for some debatable NSFW language!

Doing some expert espionage, Barbie uses Ken's massive ego to infiltrate Ken Dreamhouse. Once inside, Barbie ties Ken up and uses some cruel doll-style "interrogation" techniques to get the secret of how Lotso has scrambled Buzz's mind: namely, by shredding Ken's collection of clothing accessories in front him.

...That's where the debate about the NSFW dialogue come in.

When Barbie is destroying some vintage clothes in Ken's closet, the vain little he-doll does not take it well. In one particular moment, Ken says something back to Barbie that a TikTok can't quite decide on. The line is either:

"Oh Barbie! Those were vintage!" "Oh f*ck! Those were vintage!"

TikTok user Kittyfeeley went viral over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend for unearthing this Toy Story 3 debate – which could admittedly be solved with some subtitles – and it's been fun to see new waves of viewers/scrollers all react to it. TikTok users like "kuma Cult" and "your next gf, respectfully" seem to be swayed by the video, leaving (respective) comments like "I could her 'Oh barbie' at first and now I literally can't hear it anymore", or "I HEARD OH BARBIE THE FIRST TIME AND NOW I CAN'T HEAR IT ANYMORE".

