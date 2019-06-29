Toy Story 4 to Win Second Box Office Weekend, Avengers: Endgame Returns to Top 10 With Re-Release

Toy Story 4 will take the top spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row. The film earned $17 million on Friday and is expected to earn $53 million over the weekend, bringing its box office total to $230 million.

In Toy Story 4, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest go on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. This leads to an unexpected reunion with Bo Peep. Woody and Bo discuss the old days only to realize they’re no longer on the same page in their lives. The film sees returning voice stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Annie Potts and introduces franchise newcomers Tony Hale, Keanue Reeves, Jordan Peele, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Avengers: Endgame returns to the box office and the box office top 10 this weekend with new footage added. The film is the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe story to date. Endgame is chasing Avatar’s top spot at the all-time box office list. Avengers: Endgame already passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

1. Toy Story 4

Week Two

Friday: $17 million

Weekend: $53 million

Total: $230 Million

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley from a screenplay by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom. The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, and Joan Cusack.

2. Annabelle Comes Home

Opening Weekend

Friday: $6.6 million

Weekend: $17.4 million

Total: $28.2 million

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the artifacts room in their house. But when the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes an unholy night of terror for the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, her friends and their young baby sitter.

Annabelle Comes Home is written and directed by Gary Dauberman. The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson, and Vera Farmiga,

3. Yesterday

Opening Weekend

Friday: $6 million

Weekend: $12 million

Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes an overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.

Yesterday is directed by Danny Boyle, written by Richard Curtis, and stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon.

4. Aladdin

Week Six

Friday: $2.9 million

Weekend: $9.3 million

Total: $300 million

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie, written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s animated feature of the same name. The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar.

5. The Secret Life of Pets 2

Week Four

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $6.4 million

Total: $126 million

Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.

The Secret Lives of Pets 2 is directed by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Jonathan del Val, and written by Brian Lynch. The film’s voice cast includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Harrison Ford.

6. Men in Black: International

Week Three

Friday: $1.9 million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $60.4 million

The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe, but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency — and ultimately the world.

Men in Black: International is directed by F. Gary Gray from a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, and Tim Blaney.

7. Child’s Play

Week Two

Friday: $1.34 million

Weekend: $4.9 million

Total: $20.47 million

After moving to a new city, young Andy Barclay receives a special present from his mother — a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other neighborhood children to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc.

Child’s Play is directed by Lars Klevberg and written by Tyler Burton Smith. The reboot of the 1988 film stars Gabriel Bateman, Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry. Mark Hamill voices Chucky.

8. Rocketman

Week Five

Friday: $980,000

Weekend: $3.4 million

Total: $81.3 million

An epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

Rocketman is directed by Dexter Fletcher, written by Lee Hall, and stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

9. Avengers: Endgame

Week 10

Friday: $1.86 million

Weekend: $2.5 million

Total: $837.65 million

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

10. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Week Seven

Friday: $806,000

Weekend: $2.5 million

Total: $158.95 million

After gunning down a member of the High Table — the shadowy international assassin’s guild — legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization’s protective services. Now stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as he becomes the target of the world’s most ruthless killers.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins, and Marc Abrams, based on a story by Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.