‘Toy Story 4’ Director Hints at Film’s Final Length

Toy Story 4 is finally coming to theaters this summer, nearly a decade after the third installment in the franchise ripped our hearts clean in half. The emotionally charged animated series will likely come to an end after the upcoming fourth film, and fans have been looking forward to getting one last ride with Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang. However, it sounds like the final adventure won’t last nearly as long as any of us were hoping it would.

Ahead of the debut of the Toy Story 4 trailer, director Josh Cooley took to Twitter to confirm that this would in fact be the only actual trailer for the film. He did this by saying that the “second trailer” would be arriving on June 21st, the day the movie opens in theaters, and that it would be 89 minutes long. Of course, he’s talking about the movie itself.

“The first trailer drops tomorrow,” Cooley wrote in a tweet. “GMA will have a sneak peek in the morning. The second trailer drops on June 21st, and is about 89 minutes long.”

So at 89 minutes, just about an hour and a half, Toy Story 4 would be the second shortest film in the franchise. The first Toy Story, released back in 1995, was only 81 minutes long. 1999’s Toy Story 2 was 92 minutes in length, while 2010’s Toy Story 3 was 103 minutes, easily the longest of the franchise.

Seeing as how each Toy Story film has been longer than its predecessor, it was easy to think that the fourth installment this summer would be the longest yet, probably closer to two hours than 90 minutes. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. If there’s anyone who knows the length of Toy Story 4 it’s Josh Cooley.

There may not be as much of Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Rex, Slinky, Bo Peep, and Mr. Potato Head as we’d like to see, but that’s okay. Almost no one thought that there would be a fourth Toy Story after the way the third film ended, so we’re all just happy to get one final adventure with the toys we’ve grown to love.

Are you looking forward to Toy Story 4? Let us know in the comments!

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21st.