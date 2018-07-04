First ‘Toy Story 4’ Footage Revealed at Disney’s CineEurope Presentation

We are still a little over a year away from Toy Story 4‘s theatrical release, but Disney and Pixar have finally showed off some early footage from the film.

During the CineEurope presentation in Barcelona earlier today, Disney played a reel of footage from the film to those in attendance. According to THR, the footage confirmed the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the beloved toys, but no other information was released.

Unfortunately, since phones weren’t allowed at Disney’s presentation, it may be a while before we learn what was actually shown.

What we do know is that Toy Story 4 is going to be arriving on June 21, 2019, almost exactly one year after this Friday’s release of Incredibles 2. Josh Cooley is directing the project, on a script written by Will McCormack and Stephany Folsom. The film was originally set for an earlier release, but ended up being pushed back after it was announced that the script would be undergoing a rewrite.

Along with the Toy Story 4 footage, Disney shared exclusive looks at several different films on the horizon. Of course, what had everybody buzzing were the glimpses of Marvel’s upcoming projects. The studio revealed footage and/or art from the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel, which hits theaters in March, as well as the still-untitled fourth Avengers film, that will arrive next May and complete the story began in Avengers: Infinity War.

Disney also showed footage of Wreck-It Ralph 2, Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Mary Poppins Returns, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as the live-action adaptations of The Lion King, Dumbo, and Aladdin.

Toy Story 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.