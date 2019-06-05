This Forky Costume From Toy Story 4 Will Give You Nightmares

When the original Toy Story debuted in 1995, characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear quickly became iconic pop culture figures. In subsequent years, fans embraced not only these protagonists, but also the various supporting characters that have helped populate the franchise. Bringing animated characters to life in the real world is easier said than done, as a character like Buzz requires a large intergalactic suit with retractable wings to embody. The upcoming Toy Story 4 is sure to revive interest in the characters, which will see the toys dominate the Halloween season. One new character, Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), already has a costume hitting stores, though it might not inspire the cheerful reaction one would hope to create.

were we all aware of this pic.twitter.com/BHFjQA9rDa — karen han (@karenyhan) June 4, 2019

As seen in the photo above, the costume is a surprisingly accurate representation of a character who is merely a spork with pipe cleaners for arms, though the ensemble isn’t quite as endearing when it’s enlarged to human size as compared to how it looks in the film.

In the film, “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

The previous film in the series seemed like the conclusion to the franchise, with director Josh Cooley previously revealing what themes will be explored in this new chapter.

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” Cooley shared in a press release. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

He continued, “The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose. A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

Toy Story 4 lands in theaters on June 21st.

