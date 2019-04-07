‘Toy Story 4’-Inspired Meet and Greet Coming to Disney Parks

Bo Peep, the porcelain shepherdess figurine who makes her long-awaited return to the Disney-Pixar franchise in this summer’s Toy Story 4, will also be making special appearances across multiple Disney theme parks starting this summer, reveals the Disney Parks blog. The redesigned Bo Peep will once again be a meetable character when she makes her way to the Walt Disney World Resort’s Toy Story Land, Disneyland Paris, Disney Parks in Asia, and Pixar Pier at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure park.

Opened last summer, the freshly revamped Pixar Pier is also home to the newly-opened Jessie’s Critter Carousel, a giant toy carousel themed to the Toy Story films. It’s the second Toy Story-inspired attraction to reach the reimagined area, following the fan-favorite Toy Story Midway Mania 4D ride.

Bo joins Woody, Buzz, and Jessie, who appear regularly at the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort.

This new experience comes as Bo (Annie Potts), long ago sold off in a garage sale, reunites with her former sweetheart Woody (Tom Hanks) during a road trip detour in Toy Story 4. Now an “adventure-seeking free spirit” from her life on the road, Bo and Woody quickly realize they’re now worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy.

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” said Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

Added returning star Potts, who lends her voice to Bo Peep for the first time in a film since 1999’s Toy Story 2, “She is modern, independent, capable and confident. Bo is written and conceived to be inspiring as she has weathered life’s ups and downs with grace. I aspire to that.”

Bo Peep character encounters will reach Disney Parks worldwide beginning this summer. Toy Story 4 releases June 21.

