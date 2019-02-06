‘Toy Story 4’ Characters Reunite In New International Poster

A magical world is looking to return to theaters this years. After a long wait, Toy Story will make a big comeback with its fourth installment, and a brand-new poster for the film has gone live starring some familiar faces.

Recently, Disney France’s official Twitter page posted a new international poster for the movie. The image, which can be seen below, shows off a series of fan-favorite characters along with some new additions to the toy box.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, the question is whether or not your favorite Toy Story toy made the cut…?

As you can see, Woody and Buzz Lightyear are front and center in this poster for Toy Story 4. The pair are seen standing atop the sequel’s distinctive logo, and Woody is not alone. To his left, Little Bo Beep can be seen making her return, and she doesn’t look quite like fans will remember. The heroine has ditched her pink puffy dress for a sleek blue jumpsuit, and she is ready to take down any rogue toy with her staff.

The poster also contains a look at characters such as Rex, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, and more. Of course, Jessie can be found in the back with her trusted steed Bullseye, and they are framed with several newbies.

To the left, two stuffed animals can be seen dangling, and this is not the first time fans have seen the duo. The plushes debuted in one of the first TV spots for Toy Story 4, and the yet-named characters will be voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. Another newcomer can be found on the other side of the logo, and it is none other than Forky. The unique fella might not look like much of a toy, but the utensil has already become a favorite with fans ahead of the movie’s release.

So, what do you think of this brand-new poster? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley, is set to hit theaters on June 21st.