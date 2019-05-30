Toy Story 4 Eyes Record-Shattering $200 Million Opening Weekend

It looks like Toy Story 4‘s box office performance could soon be reaching for the sky. A new report from Deadline outlines the latest projections for the Disney/Pixar film, and hints that it just might set a new opening record for an animated film. Apparently, a $200 million opening could be in the cards, which would unseat Incredibles 2‘s three-day total of $182.6 million.

This is up pretty significantly from previous projections surrounding the film, which claimed that it could gross up to $130 million in its opening weekend. But considering the early buzz around the film – and the smash success of Disney’s previous summer blockbusters, Avengers: Endgame and Aladdin – these high numbers don’t seem impossible. Fandango and Atom Tickets are already reporting that Toy Story 4 broke the record for most tickets presold for an animated movie in one day, outselling Incredibles 2.

While there’s quite a lot of hype around Toy Story 4, some have called into question why a fourth film even needs to exist, considering the poignant note that the franchise’s third film left off on.

“Nobody’s harder on us [about] making a great Toy Story movie than we are,” Pixar’s Andrew Stanton said back in 2016. “We know what it feels like to hit the bull’s-eye. And that’s part of the reason we’ve delayed it, so that we can really nail it. I know there’s a lot of concern about ‘why a fourth?’ But the truth is, we always had the intention of continuing.”

“That’s the question of all questions,” director Josh Cooley recently told ComicBook.com. “We realized, we love the end of Toy Story 3. It ends Woody and Andy’s story perfectly. We realize there is more story to tell to continue Woody’s story and once we started going down that path and realizing oh there is more to tell for Woody, we just kept going and we hit upon something that’s worth telling.”

And although plot details surrounding Toy Story 4 are still somewhat slim, it sounds like fans should be prepared for an emotional adventure.

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” star Tom Hanks explained last year. “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it. I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me.”

In addition to most of the returning cast, Toy Story 4 will also feature a crop of new characters, including Tony Hale as Forky, Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.