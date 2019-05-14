Toy Story 4 Will Be Pixar’s Last Sequel for a While

Throughout the first decade or so of Pixar’s existence, the animation studio was known for creating completely original stories with brand new characters and never-before-seen worlds. It wasn’t known to make sequels, regardless of how successful its properties were. In fact, of the first 10 Pixar movies released, Toy Story 2 was the only sequel. That took a sharp turn in the opposite direction in the years that followed. Seven of the last ten movies from Pixar have been sequels (or prequels) to previous films, with the upcoming Toy Story 4 adding itself to the list this year. However, after Toy Story 4 hits theaters, it looks like Pixar is moving back in to the original business full time.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Mark Nielsen spoke about the optimism of the studio’s future, with Oscar-winning director Pete Doctor taking over for John Lassetter. Part of the excitement around Pixar is Doctor’s commitment to exploring original stories once again.

“He’s really looking out for the new voices and really loading up the development pool,” Nielsen said. “It’s all original films after this one right now.”

So after Toy Story 4, there are only original films in development at Pixar. The only one we have any information about so far is Dan Scanlon’s next film, Onward, starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, which arrives on March 6, 2020. After that, Pixar has four more movies slated for release in the next three years. Another film in 2020, followed by one in the summer of 2021, and two in 2020. One of these movies will likely be directed by young director Domee Shi, the visionary filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning Pixar short, Bao.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters June 21st.

