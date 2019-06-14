Tom Hanks Reviews Toy Story 4: “It’s One of the Best Movies I’ve Ever Seen in My Life”

Toy Story star Tom Hanks, who returns as pull string cowboy doll Woody in Toy Story 4, gushes over the third sequel as “one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“It’s a great movie, it’s a marvelous movie,” Hanks said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“We don’t know what they look like — we start going into a recording studio, I think three-and-a-half years ago, and we record for like five hours sessions about every six or eight months, so we don’t know what it’s gonna come out like. It sounds ridiculous because I’m in it, but it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t know how to put it any other way, it truly is.”

Hanks also praised “fabulous” franchise newcomers Tony Hale, who voices handmade toy Forky, Christina Hendricks, voice of vintage doll Gabby Gabby, and Keanu Reeves, who brings to life Canadian stuntman action figure Duke Caboom. In on the fun are plush carnival prize duo Ducky and Bunny (Michael Keegan-Key and Jordan Peele) and the macho Combat Carl (Carl Weathers) and his many vintage variants.

“There is some new talent there,” Hanks said.

Directed by first-time feature filmmaker Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 100% certified fresh. ComicBook.com called the sequel an instant classic that is hilarious and heartwarming.

Toy Story 4 proved so emotional Hanks had to turn away from the Pixar crew when recording his final sessions.

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” Hanks previously told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

“The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing [the director] so he can look right up and you can talk about it.”

Because the lines were so hard to get through, “I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me,” Hanks said. And of its ending, Hanks added, “When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history.’”

Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Keanu Reeves, Toy Story 4 opens June 21. Read our full review here.