Toy Story 4 TV Spot Shows Keanu Reeves’ Duke Caboom in Action

The newest Toy Story 4 TV spot highlights Canuck daredevil hero toy Duke Caboom, voiced by franchise newcomer Keanu Reeves.

A leftover from the 1970s, the stuntman action figure is aligned with Bo Peep (Annie Potts), the once sweetheart of pullstring sheriff doll Woody (Tom Hanks).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I definitely wanted to give him energy and a big personality,” Reeves told EW.

“But I also saw him as a character that has a really wide dramatic bandwidth in the sense of being so big. Kaboom! Kapow! Let’s go! But who can also then share his wounds, like, ‘You have a kid? I had a kid. I let him down!’ And he can get quiet. So it was really a lot to play with on the playground.”

The macho mustached Duke Caboom proved a natural fit for the Canadian Matrix and John Wick star, an action star with a real-life affinity for motorcycles.

“I didn’t know Keanu was Canadian, and I did not know that he had a motorcycle company, until after we cast him,” director Josh Cooley told EW.

“We always had this character, who was always this bravado Canadian stuntman, and in my head, I had this one [idea] of how it would be performed, but then we met with Keanu and before he even signed on, he wanted to have lunch. And once he came to the table, he started asking all these great questions and doing different voices and actually jumped up on the table in the middle of Pixar to act out the character and his great ideas that we didn’t have in there originally. It was really incredible. Keanu really did help craft that character in a huge, huge way.”

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky , declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens June 21.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!