‘Toy Story 4’ TV Spot Reveals Exciting New Footage

In just a couple more months, Disney/Pixar‘s Toy Story 4 will finally be hitting theaters around the world, bringing an end to the beloved franchise that we all know and love. The wait may be a little longer than everyone would like, but Disney is throwing fans a bone with a TV spot from the upcoming movie, revealing plenty of exciting new footage to enjoy in the meantime.

The TV spot, which you can watch in the video above, is only about 30 seconds long, but there is a lot in here that hasn’t been seen before. Check it out!

Right off the bat, the new scene that will probably stand out to fans is the very last bit of footage in the spot. Buzz, Woody, and Bo Peep are one some kind of mission in an antique shop, joined by a couple of new toys. Bo’s best friend, Giggle McDimples, sits on her shoulder, while carnival toys Ducky and Bunny follow closely behind. Unfortunately, these two stuffed toys get a glimpse of something they hoped they’d never see.

The group is waiting for a cat do be done playing with a toy when Buzz suggests that they can take on the feline in a fight. However, Giggles shuts down this notion, revealing that this cat is especially dangerous. We see what she means when the cat walks away leaving a torn up stuffed toy in her wake. Shock immediately covers the faces of Ducky and Bunny as the realize what they look like on the inside.

One of the new characters that wasn’t featured in this TV spot is the stunt man action figure Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves. During an interview with EW last month, Reeves talks about the fun he had bringing this new character to the screen.

“I definitely wanted to give him energy and a big personality,” Reeves said. “But I also saw him as a character that has a really wide dramatic bandwidth in the sense of being so big. Kaboom! Kapow! Let’s go! But who can also then share his wounds, like, ‘You have a kid? I had a kid. I let him down!’ And he can get quiet. So it was really a lot to play with on the playground.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.

