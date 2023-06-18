Toy Story 5 Confirms Major Characters Returning

Disney and Pixar recently announced that they are developing a fifth film in the Toy Story franchise, and fans didn't know what to think. Toy Story 4 seemed likely to be the final film in the franchise, so releasing yet another sequel was pretty shocking, to say the least. Pixar's chief creative officer, Pete Docter, recently shared that Toy Story 5 will be kind of surprising, and now he's making another big revelation. While speaking with Variety, Docter confirmed that two very major characters will be back for Toy Story 5.

"We have another Toy Story, so Woody and Buzz are back," Docter said. "And we have a few other projects, but it's always a balance."

Tim Allen Offers Update on Toy Story 5

"Toy Story 5 had been kind of laid down quite a while ago, but we just couldn't get into it. Then Disney announced it about two months ago," Allen shared in a fairly recent interview. "So I've made friends with all of the people in Toy Story, especially Tom Hanks. So for that, I'm blessed to have these friends in my life. I love that character. I love that story. So I always wait to see the script."

The Toy Story star even revealed how a fifth film has been in development while Lightyear was being was also being produced, though he was not allowed to speak on it, even while Lightyear was getting ready to hit theaters.

"They came up with that. I think it's getting close and I said unless it could have been done really well I know that the crew didn't want to do it," the actor shared of Toy Story 5. "So none of us could mention any of this. Even when all the ancillary Buzz or Lightyear movie was coming out, this was all in play. So it was kind of peculiar. That's all."

When Does Toy Story 5 Come Out?



Disney has yet to reveal when Toy Story 5 will be released. But, Pixar's upcoming releases include the original movies Elemental (June 16th) and Elio (March 1st, 2024), with the following dates reserved for untitled projects: June 13th, 2025; March 6th, 2026; and June 19th, 2026. So it's very possible that Toy Story 5 could be one of the untitled projects.

