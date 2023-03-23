Transformers 6-Movie Collection 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Set Drops Ahead of Rise of the Beasts

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Paramount Pictures releasing the next Transformers film dubbed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, this June, it's the perfect time to refresh your memory or get caught up on the franchise to this point. To that end, a massive, limited edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set containing 6 films is on the way, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon now with a release date set for May 30th. As a bonus, each one of the films comes in its own SteelBook case.

The Transformers Limited Edition Steelbook 6-Movie Collection includes Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Bumblebee in 4K. It is currently priced at $153.99, but a discount before the release date is likely. You won't be charged until it ships, and if that discount comes to pass, you will automatically get it. The long list of special features that you can expect in the set can be found below.

TRANSFORMERS

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

· Feature Film

· Commentary by director Michael Bay

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Our World

Their War

More Than Meets The Eye

TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen

A Day with Bay: Tokyo

25 Years of TRANSFORMERS

NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub

Deconstructing Visual Bayhem

Deleted/Alternate Scenes

The AllSpark Experiment

Giant Effing Movie

Linkin Park – New Divide

The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON

Feature Film

Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon

Uncharted Territory: NASA's Future Then and Now

Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences

The Art of Cybertron

The Dark of the Moon Archive

The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Bay on Action

Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Just Another Giant Effin' Movie

A Spark of Design

T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie

Trailers

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

Merging Mythologies

Climbing the Ranks

The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK

Motors and Magic

Alien Landscape: Cybertron

One More Giant Effin' Movie

BUMBLEBEE

Feature Film

Sector 7 Archive

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron

Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th