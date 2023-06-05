Transformers 6-Movie Collection 4K Blu-ray Set Is On Sale Ahead of Rise of the Beasts
With Paramount Pictures releasing the next Transformers film dubbed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts this weekend, it's the perfect time to refresh your memory or get caught up on the franchise to this point. To that end, a massive, limited edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set containing 6 films is available now, and each one of the films comes in its own SteelBook case.
The Transformers Limited Edition Steelbook 6-Movie Collection includes Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Bumblebee in 4K. It is currently priced at $134, which is 13% off the list price. You can order it here on Amazon now and have it in time for an epic rewatch before the new movie drops. The long list of special features that you can expect in the set can be found below.
TRANSFORMERS
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
· Feature Film
· Commentary by director Michael Bay
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Our World
- Their War
- More Than Meets The Eye
TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
- Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman
- The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen
- A Day with Bay: Tokyo
- 25 Years of TRANSFORMERS
- NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub
- Deconstructing Visual Bayhem
- Deleted/Alternate Scenes
- The AllSpark Experiment
- Giant Effing Movie
- Linkin Park – New Divide
- The Matrix of Marketing
TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON
- Feature Film
- Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon
- Uncharted Territory: NASA's Future Then and Now
- Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences
- The Art of Cybertron
- The Dark of the Moon Archive
- The Matrix of Marketing
TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION
- Bay on Action
- Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION
- Just Another Giant Effin' Movie
- A Spark of Design
- T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie
- Trailers
TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT
- Merging Mythologies
- Climbing the Ranks
- The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK
- Motors and Magic
- Alien Landscape: Cybertron
- One More Giant Effin' Movie
BUMBLEBEE
- Feature Film
- Sector 7 Archive
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron
- Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen
What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?
Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th0comments