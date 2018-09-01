Transformers ‘Bumblebee’ Spinoff Confirms Blitzwing Voice Actor

The upcoming Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee will be introducing some new Decepticon characters to the film franchise, and when of them will be Blitzwing, a villain character who transforms into a jet (and or a tank in the G1 cartoon). Today the voice actor playing Blitzwing was officially confirmed – and it’s none other than David Sobolov!

#Transformers fans… It’s time to reveal I’m the voice of Blitzwing in @bumblebeemovie ! Thank you Travis Knight and @ParamountPics for this exciting chance to work on another epic @transformers adventure. pic.twitter.com/ifsoxlFvmR — David Sobolov @DragonCon (@volobos) August 31, 2018



Sobolov is a fan-favorite, having voiced roles like Gorilla Grodd in the Arrowverse shows, Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series, Shockwave in the Transformers Prime animated series, and any number of roles in some big video game franchises (Warcraft, Call of Duty, Injustice). He’s definitely the sort of character actor who specializes in gruff, aggressive, types – which sounds like a good fit for a character like Blitzwing.

When the first Bumblebee trailer dropped, fans mistook an image of Blitzwing to be a version of Starscream, until the distinction was revealed at Bumblebee’s Comic-Con panel. Details of who the villain is are being kept under wraps, though director Travis Knight has promised that, “”I know you are all disappointed that it isn’t Starscream, but Blitzwing is going to be really cool.” As stated, Sobolov’s signature is playing deep baritone-voiced characters with gruff natures, so that should pretty much inform you what we’re goign to get with Blitzwing. The villain will also have two partners, Shatter and Dropkick. Shatter “takes the form of a cherry-red Plymouth Satellite” and is voiced by Angela Bassett. Dropkick’s “vehicle form is a blue AMC Javelin” with the voice of Justin Theroux.

Synopsis: On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Bumblebee will hit theaters on December 21.