New Transformers Spinoff ‘Bumblebee’ Movie Poster Revealed

Paramount Pictures has revealed a new poster for the upcoming Transformers spinoff movie Bumblebee.

The poster shows Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) looking up at the titular Autobot, Bumblebee, who is kneeling down to minimize how he towers over the young human. The poster features the tagline, “Every adventure has a beginning.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Bumblebee takes place in 1987, 20 years before the events of the first Transformers movie. Steinfeld’s Charlie Watson is a teenage girl who discovers that her yellow Volkswagen Beetle is actually a giant alien robot.

In December, Paramount released the first official synopsis for the prequel film:

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee won’t be the only Transformer to appear in the film. The spinoff is also said to include the Generation 1 version of Optimus Prime, and several Decepticons.

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Laika animated features Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline. In addition to Steinfeld, the film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn and Grace Dzienny.

Bumblebee is just the first step in Paramount’s plans to expand the Transformers movie franchise. The studio convened a writers’ room to brainstorm ideas for the Transformers cinematic universe. There are also rumors that a film called Transformers One, which would reveal the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons, is in development, as well as plans for a crossover with GI Joe and other Hasbro properties.

Production on Bumblebee began in July 2017 in California. The film is the sixth in the Transformers live-action series following 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, the final film to be directed Michael Bay, who has directed every film in the series so far. The future of the core film series is currently unclear as Paramount removed Transformers 6 from its release schedule and has officially put the film on hold.

Watch the new Bumblebee trailer, which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, here.

Are you excited for the Bumblebee movie? Let us know what you think of the first Transformers movie spinoff in the comments!

Bumblebee opens in theaters on Dec. 21st.