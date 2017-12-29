Paramount Releases New ‘Bumblebee’ Synopsis

Taking a page out of the Star Wars playbook, the Transformers franchise is extending its universe in the form of an origin story for one of its most beloved characters.

Paramount is moving full-steam ahead with production on Bumblebee‘s solo film, which will take the character back to its cartoon roots as a VW Bug, instead of the sleek sports car he became in the first live-action movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With post production ramping up, and fans boarding the hype train for Bumblebee, Paramount has released a brand new synopsis, teasing a tattered origin for the character.

Check out the official Bumblebee synopsis below:

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

BUMBLEBEE is produced by TRANSFORMERS franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (ARGO, INCEPTION) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (UNFORGETTABLE).

Directed by Travis Knight (KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS, CORALINE), the film stars Hailee Steinfeld (EDGE OF SEVENTEEN), Pamela Adlon (BETTER THINGS, LOUIE), John Cena (DADDY’S HOME 2, TRAINWRECK), Stephen Schneider (Comedy Central’s BROAD CITY), Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING), Jason Drucker (DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL), Kenneth Choi (AMERICAN CRIME STORY), Ricardo Hoyos (DEGRASSI: NEXT CLASS), Abby Quinn (LANDLINE, THE SISTERHOOD OF THE NIGHT), Rachel Crow (DEIDRA & LANEY ROB A TRAIN), and Grace Dzienny (ZOO).