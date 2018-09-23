Transformers’ ‘Bumblebee’ Teasers Reveal First Look at Optimus Prime, Soundwave and More

Paramount Pictures has released two new teasers for the upcoming Transformers spinoff movie, Bumblebee, giving fans first looks at Optimus Prime, Soundwave, and more.

As you can see in the teasers in the video above, in addition to Optimus Prime and Soundwave, the teasers contain first looks at Ravage, Shatter, and Dropkick offering what might be the best look yet at the upcoming film.

Bumblebee is set in 1987, 20 years before the events of the first Transformers movie. Steinfeld’s Charlie Watson is a teenage girl who discovers that her yellow Volkswagen Beetle is actually a giant alien robot.

In December, Paramount released the first official synopsis for the prequel film:

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Laika animated features Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline. In addition to Steinfeld, the film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn and Grace Dzienny.

Bumblebee is just the first film in Paramount’s plans to expand the Transformers movie franchise. The studio convened a writers’ room to brainstorm ideas for the Transformers cinematic universe and there are rumors that a film called Transformers One, which would reveal the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons, is in development, as well as plans for a crossover with GI Joe and other Hasbro properties.

The film is the sixth in the Transformers live-action series following 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, the final film to be directed Michael Bay, who has directed every film in the series so far. The future of the core film series is currently unclear as Paramount removed Transformers 6 from its release schedule and has officially put the film on hold.

Bumblebee opens in theaters on Dec. 21st.