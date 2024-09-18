Transformers Producer Confirms Next Live-Action Movie Is the Crossover Fans Have Been Waiting For

The long-awaited crossover movie between the Transformers and G.I. Joe is getting closer to becoming a reality. The ending of 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts showed the lead character, Noah (Anthony Ramos), being recruited by the Joe organization, setting up a link between them and the Transformers. Back in May of this year, Chris Hemsworth was tapped to lead the cast of that crossover venture. Now, with the animated Transformers One in theaters, the franchise is looking ahead to its next live-action adventure.

Speaking to Collider about Transformers One, franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed that the crossover movie with G.I. Joe would be the next live-action movie to come from the world of Transformers.

"Well, we're going, again, subject to success, we're going to do a sequel to this, and there will be an animated version, and it will exist completely separately to whatever we do live-action. The next live-action movie will be a crossover," the producer said. "Where it will be particularly affected is the fact that we now know what these robots are capable of emotionally in a way. So we're going to have to figure out how to create that room, that we can afford that, and create a story that you can take more advantage of that. So one of the things that I'm particularly interested in doing, and we're still in the development phase, so nothing is by any means written in stone, but I think we need to do more now from the robot point of view in the live-action because that's the only way you're really going to get inside them."

Di Bonaventura went on to explain the big difference between the previous Transformers movies and this upcoming crossover, besides the introduction of the Joes. Transformers One gives the Autobots and Decepticons their own agency, separate from the human characters that have been featured in the live-action films. The franchise is aiming to carry that notion into the crossover.

"Instead of them reacting to humans or reacting to the human plot, what is their drive, has to be part of that story now," he explained. "So it's going to be complicated because now the hardest thing about a lot of franchise movies is how many characters there are, and the more characters you try to manage, the harder it is to make a bunch of really good ones. You kind of got to keep going, keep it smaller, keep it smaller. So we'll be in that process for a while where we'll start with a bunch of Joes and a bunch of Transformers and I'll say, regular humans, and then you're going to do this. That's kind of where we are right now, is trying to put the larger thing in place. The trick in this one, like we were talking about here, in trying to find that tone and balance is like, 'Well, how much of the Joes do you want? And how much of the Transformers do you want?'"

Transformers One is now playing in theaters.