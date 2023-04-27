Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Character Posters Reveal New Characters

It's been a big week for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with a heavy presence at CinemaCon, a new trailer, and the revelation that the film's main threat will be none other than the planet-eating god of destruction Unicron. Along the way, Paramount has released a handful of new character posters, revealing some characters and the actors who are going to play them.

The film stars Colman Domingo in the role of Unicron, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, Ron Perlman as Rhinox, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, Tongayi Chirisa, Liza Koshy as Arcee, and Cristo Fernandez as Wheeljack.

The latest Transformers installment will take place in the space between Bumblebee and Transformers, allowing for a kind of soft reboot that still maintains the look and continuity of the other films. The movie takes place about a decade before Michael Bay's Transformers -- and director Steven Caple Jr. plans to use that as an opportunity to explore a kind of "Year One" approach to Optimus Prime, and give fans a sense of how he became a great leader.

The movie takes place in the 1990s, and will give fans a chance to have some throwback fashion and vehicles, as well as to explore some characters and concepts that didn't appear in the previous Transformers movies. The look of the characters is also a lot more evocative of the original cartoons and toys than the prior films generally were (excepting Bumblebee, where some of these looks debuted).

Up to this point, most of the footage has centered on Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal, since the movie itself seems to center on the relationship between those two. The latest trailer and character posters have shown off more of the world of the movie, including character posters that gave a look at some of the other Beast Wars-inspired characters. Paramount recently released a number of character posters in support of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Up-close and personal looks at some of the film's most iconic characters give a sense for the gritty, analog look of the characters, despite existing in the slick and all-digital universe of the Michael Bay Transformers.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.

You can see the character posters below.