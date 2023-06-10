Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Fans Obsessed With Optimus Prime Popcorn Bucket

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts fans are obsessing over a new Optimus Prime popcorn tin to promote the movie. AMC Theaters has an exclusive drink and popcorn tin available for purchase now and the Internet is absolutely entranced by the existence of this merch. The Transformers franchise has inspired some pretty wild products over the course of its existence. But, a $50 bucket that holds your popcorn and a drink that is shaped like Optimus Prime has to be up there. (You can grab it right here!) As soon as AMC put up that video of the truck ahead of the movie's release this weekend, you knew there was going to be some funny social media posts about the popcorn bucket. So, take a gander down below.

Here's the new description for the new movie: "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformersfranchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor."

Would you buy this popcorn bucket? Let us know down in the comments!