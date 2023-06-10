Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Fans Obsessed With Optimus Prime Popcorn Bucket
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts fans are obsessing over a new Optimus Prime popcorn tin to promote the movie. AMC Theaters has an exclusive drink and popcorn tin available for purchase now and the Internet is absolutely entranced by the existence of this merch. The Transformers franchise has inspired some pretty wild products over the course of its existence. But, a $50 bucket that holds your popcorn and a drink that is shaped like Optimus Prime has to be up there. (You can grab it right here!) As soon as AMC put up that video of the truck ahead of the movie's release this weekend, you knew there was going to be some funny social media posts about the popcorn bucket. So, take a gander down below.
Here's the new description for the new movie: "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformersfranchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor."
It’s time to assemble! Our #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts merchandise is here! 🎟 https://t.co/IUHoFfeA46 pic.twitter.com/6b3XlUj7ez— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) June 8, 2023
Would you buy this popcorn bucket? Let us know down in the comments!
Truly a shame
prevnext
Booo that this ridiculous but awesome gimmick isn’t in Canada 🇨🇦 https://t.co/rHYS3umOG5— Robot Bob (@GokinRobo) June 10, 2023
Gotta make the room
prevnext
Smashing all the plates in my cupboard to make room for the Optimus Prime pig trough https://t.co/beDTSx1max— Ayfanwar ¦ 🏴 ¦ (@ayfalt) June 9, 2023
Better go quick
prevnext
I just want that truck 😆 Should I swing by a theater after work tomorrow to see if they have one? https://t.co/doHS4CeT4C— HighbeamTF aka Lucy Duchess (@highbeamtf) June 9, 2023
Sad for friends across the pond
prevnext
Wish these where in uk wee truck buckets 🍿🦍#trucks#trucktoy #TransformersRiseofTheBeast #AMCNOTLEAVING #amc 🎥🍿 https://t.co/dqOhtmD0Po— Adam Harkin (@Adomeharkin) June 8, 2023
LOL
prevnext
🎼🎵The Hess truck’s back, and it’s better than ever. For Christmas…this year…THE HESS TRUCK’S HERE🎶 https://t.co/qLDWMmpZuF— Billy Beyrer (@mistabyruh) June 8, 2023
Can you imagine?
prevnext
This popcorn 🍿 bucket 🪣 looks AMAZING— 87% D Train 🚂 (@DtrainGaming) June 8, 2023
just imagine how many @transformers you could put in the back #Transformers
Go see the movies @AMCTheatres to get it. #AMC #APE @IMAX 🦍🦧
What are you going to put in the back of your popcorn 🍿 bucket 🪣 https://t.co/Z6srNXAoXa
Just a lot to take in
prevnext
I still can't get over how 🔥 the @amctheatres #Transformers popcorn truck is tho. Thing is sick. Well done #AMC. Can't wait to see what the others will be for the rest of the films in the #SummerOfMovies!— Christalball (@Christalball93) June 9, 2023
https://t.co/VrQL6slGcx
Such a wild thing
prev
Love this movie so much... !!! The Prime Freight best collectible yet !!! @AMCTheatres @CEOAdam @AMCGORILLAZ https://t.co/WVzTu0Ya4e pic.twitter.com/9SMO8p44qa— andrew francese (@kskye327) June 9, 2023