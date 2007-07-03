Transformers: Creed 2 Director Steven Caple Jr. to Direct Next Movie

✖

The Transformers movies have been lighting up the big screen for nearly fifteen years, proving to be one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. In recent months, there have been reports that Paramount Pictures and Hasbro would be looking to rework or reimagine the franchise in some way -- and now we know the first director who will be signed on to do so. According to a new report on Monday, Paramount has enlisted Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. to helm the currently-untitled next installment in the franchise. The film is reportedly based on a script written by Joby Harold, who is known for his work on John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. Reports have indicated that the film is aiming to hit theaters in 2022.

It is unclear exactly what the plot of this upcoming reboot/relaunch will entail, although previous reports seemed to indicate that Harold's script was one of two projects being eyed to relaunch the franchise. Harold's script has been previously referred to as a follow-up to 2018's Bumblebee, while Independence Day: Resurgence writer James Vanderbilt was tied to a larger-scale film based on the '90s cartoon Beast Wars.

“We are already working on two projects and both have scripts under development,” longtime franchise producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura said back in January. “One is the latest in the main family series following the events of Transformers: The Last Knight and the other is a sequel to Bumblebee. So, we are thinking of films where Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will be the buddies, but when Optimus and Bumblebee are the movies of the protagonists … how human beings get involved in their drama In the first place, the size is different between human beings and their’s …. It’s a worrying point (laughs).”

Caple is best known for directing Creed II, as well as work on 2016's The Land, and multiple episodes of Grown-ish and Class.

