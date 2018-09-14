Exclusive ‘Transformers’ Studio Series Deluxe Bumblebee and Charlie Now Available

The Transformers film Bumblebee is slated to hit theaters on December 21st. If you’re excited for the film, odds are you’ll be excited about Hasbro’s Transformers Studio Series 15 Deluxe Class Rebekah’s Garage Bumblebee and Charlie figure set, which just went up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping set for sometime later in September.

The most interesting thing about this set is the definitely the customization options. It includes 8 swappable accessories and a sticker sheet that will allow you to upgrade the classic ’77 Camaro design into hot rod-style mode. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This Studio Series Deluxe Class exclusive features premium figures, each with movie-inspired scale, detail, and backdrop. Figures stand at a scale relative to their character’s height in the movie and feature vivid, movie-inspired deco. Each package comes with a movie scene backdrop that can be removed to display the figure on shelf. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style. This Transformers: Bumblebee Studio Series 15 Deluxe Class Bumblebee and Charlie figures brings the movie action from the Highway Freedom scene to new dimensions. The figure converts from robot to 77 Camaro mode in 23 steps. Turn the classic Bumblebee car into a racecar with 8 included accessories for customization. Remove the backdrop included in the pack to showcase the Bumblebee and Charlie figures in the Highway Freedom scene. Bumblebee robot stands about 4 1/2-inches tall.”

Given the fact that the Transformers Studio Series toy line is based on live-action films, one has to conclude that the Michael Bay Camaro mode is a spoiler because the first trailer depicted Bumbleebee in his original Volkswagen Beetle form. However, there’s also a point in the trailer where he is wearing what appears to be Mitsubishi Jeep parts, so it would seem that Charlie is into customizing her cars. We shall know for sure soon enough.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.