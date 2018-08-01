‘The Transformers: The Movie’ Returning To Theaters For Remastered HD Showing

The beloved Transformers: The Movie is making its way back to theaters, but only for one day.

Fathom Events, Hasbro Studios, and SHOUT! Factory have announced that the 1986 classic The Transformers: The Movie will be hitting theaters all around the country for one night only. On Thursday, September 27th at 7 pm fans can head to the theater for a special one-night event, but the version they will see has been completely remastered and restored from the original film elements. Not only that, but it has also been transferred into HD, so this is the best version of the film any fan can possibly see.

Transformers fans will hear the talented voice cast come to life in a whole new way, a cast that features Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime/Iron Hide), Eric Idle (Wreck-Gar), Judd Nelson (Hot Rod/Rodimus Prime), Leonard Nimoy (Galvatron), Robert Stack (Ultra Magnus), Frank Welker (Megatron/Soundwave/Rumble/Frenzy/Ravage/Wheelie/Junkion) and Orson Welles as Unicron.

Those who attend the screenings will also get a sneak peek at the making of the new Bumblebee movie, as well as a brand new interview with singer-songwriter Stan Bush, featuring performances of the theme songs The Touch and Dare.

You can find the official description below.

“The AUTOBOTS, led by the heroic OPTIMUS PRIME, prepare to make a daring attempt to retake their planet from the evil forces of MEGATRON and the DECEPTICONS. Unknown to both sides, a menacing force is heading their way – UNICRON. The only hope of stopping UNICRON lies within the Matrix of Leadership and the AUTOBOT who can rise up and use its power to light their darkest hour. Will the AUTOBOTS be able to save their native planet from destruction or will the DECEPTICONS reign supreme?

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE has captured a special place in the hearts of millions and has been a staple in the pop culture zeitgeist since 1986. Featuring memorable characters from the heroic AUTOBOTS and villainous DECEPTICONS, and thrilling action and a heartfelt storyline, THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE is a cultural touchstone that spans generations. Beloved by legions of fans, this full-length animated adventure boasts the voice talent of Orson Welles in his final voice acting role and an all-star voice cast that includes Peter Cullen, Eric Idle, Casey Kasem, Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, Robert Stack and Frank Welker.

The TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE is co-produced and directed by Nelson Shin; produced by Joe Bacal and Tom Griffin; supervising producer, Jay Bacal; executive producers, Margaret Loesch and Lee Gunther; music score by Vince Dicola and Ed Fruge.”

Fans can get tickets for The Transformers: The Movie Fathom screenings starting on Friday, August 3rd. Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st.