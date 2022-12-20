The Overlooked '90s Christmas Movie That Should Be a Holiday Tradition

It can be hard to find good Christmas movies. While the holiday season has plenty of classic films associated with it, there are quite a few duds undeserving of your time, and they're peppered across every streaming service right now. For those looking for a gem that flew under the radar, 1994's Trapped in Paradise likely fits that description; unlike Elf, Die Hard, or Christmas Vacation, it doesn't have the yearly deluge of tie-in merchandise like Funko Pops, puzzles, or coffee mugs. Despite an all-star cast and a story that actually feels fitting for a Christmas movie, it doesn't get a whole lot of attention the way it once did. However, it's a holiday movie well worth watching for anyone searching this week.

Trapped in Paradise stars Nicolas Cage as restaurant manager Bill Firpo. Bill tries to do the right thing, though he sometimes finds himself struggling. The same can't be said for his thieving brothers Dave and Alvin (played by Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey, respectively). Dave and Alvin are serving time in prison, but become eligible for parole in time for Christmas due to overcrowding. Immediately after Bill picks the two up from prison, his brothers get him implicated in a theft from a local store. Convincing Bill he should lay low until the heat dies down, the trio makes their way to the tiny town of Paradise, Pennsylvania. There, Dave and Alvin convince Bill to help them make a huge score by robbing a local bank. The bank's lack of security and working cameras make it an easy target for the Firpo boys. They make a clean getaway, but in true Christmas fashion, the trio finds themselves "trapped in Paradise" following a snowstorm. Helped along by the unknowing townspeople (including the owners of the bank), the three quickly find themselves regretting their actions.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

The biggest highlight of Trapped in Paradise is its cast. Cage mostly plays the straight man to Lovitz and Carvey, but he gets to cut loose a few times in a way we didn't see often in his '90s roles. Carvey is delightful as kleptomaniac Alvin, swiping everything from bank pens to the toy in a box of Cap'n Crunch. Meanwhile, Lovitz plays the slimiest of the Firpo brothers in a way that only he can; his infamous "who, me?" expression, perfected on Saturday Night Live, is on full display here. Their mother/enabler Edna is played by Florence Stanley, who absolutely steals every scene she's in. Her interactions with antagonist Vic Mazzucci (played by Vic Manni) are one of the film's biggest highlights. Last but not least is Richard Jenkins, showing his comedic chops more than a decade before his role as Robert Doback in Step Brothers.

While a lot of supposed holiday movies play fast and loose with their connection to Christmas, Trapped in Paradise very much embraces the themes and content viewers have come to expect from a traditional Christmas movie. Set mostly in Pennsylvania, as well as New York where the brothers are from, the film takes great advantage of the two states' seasonal climates. The practical snow effects look fantastic more than 20 years later, and the blustery winter weather will make you happy you're watching from the couch.

That said, it's not just the setting and visuals that make Trapped in Paradise an authentic Christmas movie, but the themes. Some of the best Christmas media centers around the concepts of redemption and good will towards men; themes that have made A Christmas Carol and It's a Wonderful Life enduring classics. Bill's internal conflict in the film, particularly upon getting to know the people of Paradise, fits in well. While Bill immediately slips into the role of a bank robber, his regret is palpable the second he sees the actual impact of his actions. Every bungled attempt at escaping the town results in catastrophe for the brothers, and yet the locals continue trying to help these complete strangers.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

What Trapped in Paradise does better than most holiday movies is that it manages to balance its humor and messaging. The religious aspect of Christmas plays a key role in the movie, but it never comes across as preachy, and when elements are played for humor, the jokes land without seeming mean-spirited. When Paradise's Father Ritter lies to protect the Firpo brothers, his deadpan "we'll talk later" as he looks to the sky is perfectly timed. Outside of some swearing and brief use of an outdated term used to describe those with special needs, the movie is also easy to watch with viewers of all ages.

Trapped in Paradise was a staple of Comedy Central's December programming in the late '90s, which is where many people likely saw it for the first time (myself included). These days, the movie is a lot less commonly shown, but it can be streamed on Tubi for free, on Paramount+, or on the Showtime app. I've always found that the best Christmas movies are those that strike the right balance between heart and humor. Trapped in Paradise does just that, with truly funny character moments and just the right amount of sweetness. These elements have made the film a yearly view in my household, and just might for you, too.

