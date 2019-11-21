Tremors 7 Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video to Announce Production Starts

Just last week it was officially confirmed by actor Michael Gross that he will once again be playing Burt Gummer in a new Tremors movie, this one the seventh in the long running horror-comedy franchise. Now a new video from the set of the film has arrived online featuring Gross and his co-stars Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black) confirming that production is officially underway on the new film which will be released in 2020 by Universal Home Entertainment. Check out the new video in the player below and look for more Graboids in your future soon.

As you can see in the new video, and as Gross previously shared in a photo, his character’s appearance in the upcoming seventh film looks wildly different than anything we’ve seen of him before. Fans are left to speculate about what this look could mean for the new film, but it’s exciting to see the direction the franchise will explore, with Gummer’s appearance seemingly being one of many changes for the series. In the film, Gummer will have long, white hair and an accompanying bushy beard, with Gross previously saying, “Burt Gummer as you’ve never seen him before!!! Why does your favorite Graboid-fighter look like this in the latest Tremors film?!? Buckle your seat belts, Tremors Movie Fans!”

The actor appeared in the original 1990 film alongside Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, and Reba McEntire, though these performers quickly exited the franchise, with Gross becoming the key figure in the series. The upcoming film, titled “Tremors: Island Fury,” has a cast that also includes Richard Brake of 3 From Hell.

In the new film, “The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt.”

Last year saw the release of Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, with that experience inspiring ideas for the actor on what the future would hold for his character.

“I was having ideas about that while we were still doing Tremors 6,” the actor confessed to ComicBook.com. “Yes, absolutely I have ideas. I’m not at liberty to divulge them to you or I’d have to kill you. But yeah. My little brain is cooking about just what’s the next evolution of him, what does he have to face next, and what does he need, what does he want, and how do the monsters change, too, if they do. Where do we take this next? So it’s very much a part of my thought.”

Stay tuned for details on Tremors: Island Fury and the future of the Tremors franchise.