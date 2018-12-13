‘Tremors’ Franchise Icon Confirms Seventh Film on the Way

Michael Gross, who has played Burt Gummer in the Tremors film franchise since 1990, will do so at least one more time.

Gross has confirmed that a new Tremors sequel is in development, with an eye toward a 2019 release.

“Tremors fans will be delighted to know I have just agreed to the terms of a contract for a SEVENTH film,” Gross posted on Facebook. “My best estimate is that Burt Gummer will begin his hunt for Graboids and other nefarious forms of wildlife in the fall of 2019.”

This confirms what Gross said when he spoke with us back in April, shortly before the home entertainment release of Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell. At that time, we asked whether he had any prospects for a seventh movie, and he confirmed that it was very much a possibility.

“Absolutely,” Gross told ComicBook.com. “As a matter of fact, I had a conversation about it today at Universal. Believe it or not, they are kicking around ideas for Tremors 7. Whether that actually gets made or not, I have no idea. I’m not gonna bet on it because I’m not a betting man. I’ve lost my shirt too many times on bets, particularly in this business, but they’re talking about what would we do next.”

After almost thirty years playing Burt, it should be no surprise that Gross himself has ideas — and he told us that he was already mulling possible futures in his head while they were making Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell.

“I was having ideas about that while we were still doing Tremors 6,” he admitted. “Yes, absolutely I have ideas. I’m not at liberty to divulge them to you or I’d have to kill you. But yeah. My little brain is cooking about just what’s the next evolution of him, what does he have to face next, and what does he need, what does he want, and how do the monsters change, too, if they do. Where do we take this next? So it’s very much a part of my thought.”

After nearly a ten-year break from feature films (although Gross did star in a TV series) after 2004’s Old West prequel Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, the franchise returned in 2015 and introduced a new co-star for Gross: Jamie Kennedy, who plays Burt Gummer’s long-lost son Travis. The pair have now enjoyed two team-ups against monsters of various types, and it is likely Kennedy will return for the seventh film.