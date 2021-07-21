Guillermo del Toro Shares Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Teaser Trailer From Netflix

✖

Guillermo del Toro has been instrumental in some monumental storytelling over the years, ranging from macabre horror to family-friendly fare. One of the most popular examples of the latter has been the Tales of Arcadia franchise, a trio of Dreamworks animated series created by the iconic director and writer. After taking to social media late Monday night to tease that he would be announcing something, del Toro revealed the first teaser trailer for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, the movie that is expected to bring the entire franchise to a culmination. The trailer also revealed the release date of Rise of the Titans, which is expected to debut on July 21st.

Here it is: RISE OF THE TITANS date! July 21st!! Watch the teaser here!! They will rise! https://t.co/88rXfQdoxO — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2021

In Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards team up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

"Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV," del Toro said in a statement when the film was first announced. "We made decisions from the get-go regarding every asset and every audiovisual decision. We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive 'all-stars' reunion. Fortunately for us, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven, and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off. We wanted the feature to improve and expand but to also deliver more scope, more spectacle- more emotion too. We are very proud of the Tales of Arcadia and extremely eager to deliver this spectacular finale for the audience."

Rise of the Titans will be directed by Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt from a script by Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. Its voice cast will include Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines.

What do you think of the first trailer for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans will be released on July 21st exclusively on Netflix.