Trolls Band Together Skyrockets to the Top of Netflix’s Movie Rankings

The popular Trolls film franchise returned for its third installment last year, and the film acted as a reunion for iconic boy band *NSYNC in the process. Justin Timberlake has played one of the leads in Trolls from the beginning, but Trolls Band Together brought former bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick into the fold for a brand new adventure. That new Trolls film just hit Netflix this week and has quickly taken over the streamer’s film charts.

Trolls Band Together had no problem passing any of the new Netflix originals that have been released in recent weeks, as it took over the Netflix Top 10 Movies list on just its second day on the service.

Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Trolls Band Together in the number one overall spot, passing movies like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Minions, and Shrek in the process.

1. Trolls Band Together

“Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the ‘funny and clever’ third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times).”

