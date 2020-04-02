Trolls World Tour Clip Previews Battle Between K-Pop and Reggaeton

Branch and Poppy will discover several whole new worlds of music in Trolls World Tour, which will also bring them into contact with some bigger than life characters. As a brand new clip from the upcoming film shows, that includes new characters from the worlds of K-Pop and Reggaeton, though in this case, Branch might want to get out of the way before the two sides end up battling it out. In the clip, we get a proper introduction to both sides, and each one wants to use Branch so they can get to Queen Poppy and save their favorite brand of music. With each side being completely devoted to their own music though, they might just come to blows, and you can watch it all play out in the clip below.

“It’s K-Pop v. Reggaeton in this exclusive clip from #TrollsWorldTour! The @Trolls sequel is available to pre-order on FandangoNOW for its April 10 at-home debut!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

K-Pop and Reggaeton are just two of the musical genres at play in the film, as we’ll also get Techno, Country, Rock, Hip-Hop, and Jazz, and numerous music stars will be bringing those genres to life in the film. You can find the official description for Trolls World Tour below.

It’s K-Pop v. Reggaeton in this exclusive clip from #TrollsWorldTour! The @Trolls sequel is available to pre-order on FandangoNOW for its April 10 at-home debut! https://t.co/TKlhVwoLne pic.twitter.com/KiJZ5MXqSV — Fandango (@Fandango) April 2, 2020

“Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends – Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) – set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and Anderson .Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.”

Trolls World Tour hits home video and on-demand services on April 10th!