Tron 3 Jared Leto News Has Fans Very Confused

TRON 3 has a name, TRON: Ares and fans are very confused about the movie being closer to development than ever before. Deadline reported that Joachim Rønning is in early negotiations to direct the sequel. If that wasn't enough, Jared Leto is supposedly still involved in the project and remains the biggest name attached. With the new lightcycle ride coming to Walt Disney World, there's some real momentum behind the brand for the first time since TRON: Legacy and TRON: Uprising were out in the world. However, there will be some real questions about the plot, story, and overall impressions until concrete details are made final.

"Whenever a TRON comes out, it needs to push the envelope in some way, or in every way," TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski previously told ComicBook.com. "That's a fundamental requirement of a TRON movie, is it needs to be ambitious on a filmmaking level and hopefully on a narrative level, and the ideas behind it. [Director] Steven Lisberger's ideas for the first movie were so ahead of their time. I think it's imperative that that be a part of any TRON movie. I don't ever see TRON being something where you pump one out every two years. You just can't. They're too hard to make. It's got to be a passion project and it's got to really be reaching for something different and innovative and ambitious, because that's in the DNA of it."

