Tron 3 Jared Leto News Has Fans Very Confused
TRON 3 has a name, TRON: Ares and fans are very confused about the movie being closer to development than ever before. Deadline reported that Joachim Rønning is in early negotiations to direct the sequel. If that wasn't enough, Jared Leto is supposedly still involved in the project and remains the biggest name attached. With the new lightcycle ride coming to Walt Disney World, there's some real momentum behind the brand for the first time since TRON: Legacy and TRON: Uprising were out in the world. However, there will be some real questions about the plot, story, and overall impressions until concrete details are made final.
"Whenever a TRON comes out, it needs to push the envelope in some way, or in every way," TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski previously told ComicBook.com. "That's a fundamental requirement of a TRON movie, is it needs to be ambitious on a filmmaking level and hopefully on a narrative level, and the ideas behind it. [Director] Steven Lisberger's ideas for the first movie were so ahead of their time. I think it's imperative that that be a part of any TRON movie. I don't ever see TRON being something where you pump one out every two years. You just can't. They're too hard to make. It's got to be a passion project and it's got to really be reaching for something different and innovative and ambitious, because that's in the DNA of it."
‘Tron 3′ (titled Tron: Ares) the sequel to TRON LEGACY is OFFICIALLY moving forward! #TronAres will have Jared Leto set to star & Joachim Rønning set to direct.— Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) January 19, 2023
"The film is crewing up, eyeing an August start date in Vancouver."#Tron #TronLegacy #Tron3 pic.twitter.com/BMPEigAFnQ
What do you make of this sequel news? Let us know down in the comments!
A bit of confusion
tron 3 w JARED LETO ???? WHY ??? pic.twitter.com/6o4bfZvpW5— 02lean (@lean_973) January 19, 2023
Wouldn't be mad
Wouldn't hate if Disney hired @theweeknd @swedishousemfia to tackle the score for #TronAres #Tron3. Since Daft Punk broke up and their return is unlikely. pic.twitter.com/qE1Rv1lQWh— Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) January 19, 2023
A lot of monkey's paw
TRON 3 IS Starring Jared Leto— !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) January 19, 2023
COMING pic.twitter.com/Kh5y4pVy1z
Strange times
When Top Gun Maverick wins Best Picture and Disney still opt to reboot Tron starring Jared Leto, not Tron 3 directed by Joseph Kosinski pic.twitter.com/9gXMNfT9Fw— George Aldridge (@aldridge96_afc) January 13, 2023
Best possible outcome
DISNEY!! YOU HAVE TO REUNITE DAFT PUNK FOR TRON 3!!! ITS NOT GONNA WORK WITHOUT THEM!! DISNEY!!! pic.twitter.com/nBP20yHWaP— kenny gesserit 🦝 ⛄️ (@KennyGesserit) January 19, 2023
Would love to have seen a reunion
Disney really fumbling the bag by not bringing them back for Tron 3 smh pic.twitter.com/yoZcVmtaHT— Nuria 🦨 stream Condor on MGM+ (@m4schinenmensch) January 19, 2023
A lot of this gif
“Tron 3”
“Jared Leto” pic.twitter.com/xAJIuByB8j— 🇵🇷🐝Paul R.🎙BodegaBelmont🇵🇷 (@AkiSmash) January 19, 2023
Another option
Sure there is a chance that Daft Punk might not compose the score for Tron 3, but you know who would be an equally great replacement: Reznor and Ross. pic.twitter.com/shh5gqF6cA— Harrison Milfeld (@hmilfeld) January 19, 2023