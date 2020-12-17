TRON: Legacy Fans Celebrate Film's 10th Anniversary
TRON: Legacy fans are celebrating the film’s 10th Anniversary. Now, a bit of a cult classic, the movie has become a hit for many fans who were in the theaters back in 2010. With news of another sequel, it’s clear that people still want their TRON, despite Disney’s strategy with the product. Legacy followed Sam Flynn as he searched for his father on The Grid. He finds a weathered Jeff Bridges as a weathered Kevin Flynn and has to battle an insidious copy of his dad. Olivia Wilde also stars as an isomorphic algorithm named Quorra. To be honest, the movie is a lot of fun, and although the plot might not be Tolstoy, the visual style will leave a lasting impression on a lot of viewers. This fact is clearly backed up by just how many people on social media are showing their appreciation for the movie. (Some are also very upset about what happened to the TRON: Uprising animated series as well.) But, even so, it looks like Disney is revving up their lightcycle output as TRON has rides at multiple Disney Parks and another film on the way.
The sequel is a weird duck because the fans and a large chunk of the Internet love the film. But, a lot of the critical reception around it wasn’t overwhelmingly positive. In fact, a lot of the analysis after the fact paint Legacy as a commercial failure despite grossing $400 million at the box office. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Joseph Kosinski about it last year. He has a lot of perspective about how the film is regarded now, and what the climate of the time did to that initial perception.
10 years ago today #TronLegacy #Disney @DustinMSandoval pic.twitter.com/WOBlrzIc6y— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) December 17, 2020
“The whole idea of expectations are really ... it's a hard thing in movies because I didn't have any expectations. The first TRON, I think, was not a box office smash. Like you said, it was more of a cult classic. So I didn't have expectations. At the time, I was happy with how the movie performed. I think Disney was, as well. Sure, in the post-Avatar world, after Avatar made whatever billions of dollars in 2009, I think maybe people thought that was going to become the norm,” Kosinski explained. “But back in 2010, there just wasn't ... China hadn't really come online as a giant cinema source of revenue like it is now and has been lately. I remember, me personally, not being disappointed with the performance, but I do remember being curious about the perception and the reporting at the time of not being as much as it should have been.”
“I want the movies I work on to be successful and I want the studio and all the investors to get all their money back. But I really am interested in how movies are perceived. It really is the 10-year test,” he added. “That's really the sign of, I think, a successful movie. Is it something that people go back to? I don't know if TRON: Legacy has become that. I don't know how you gauge that, but it's a movie I'm very proud of and had a great experience making, and taught me so much. So for me, it was a huge success in my mind.”
What’s your favorite part of TRON: Legacy? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below:
Movie was so much fun
Happy 10 years to #TronLegacy I know the response is mixed but I personally💙 it b/c it introduced to me to wonderful fandom & the story of the Grid. It’s one of my fave movies. Crazy part is I’m not much of computer person but I 💙 the hero aspect of the story. #Tron #tronlives pic.twitter.com/oOGm1pKf5E— Amy D. (@amyd2416) December 17, 2020
Just magic
Happy 10th #anniversary to one of the best films of the 2010s.🥳🙌🏻🥂🍾🎇🎆🎈🎊🎉🏍#TronLegacy pic.twitter.com/JfDic474g6— Julian Worthington (@Jul_Worthington) December 17, 2020
It's really been 10 years
Happy 10th to #TronLegacy pic.twitter.com/2fobhQNCtR— Peter Avellino (@PeterAPeel) December 17, 2020
For better or worse, it's coming
#TronLegacy turns 10 years old today. IMO one of the greatest movie sequels of all time, but feels incomplete without a third final film. pic.twitter.com/4w3dtjxINi— Jacob Olson (@j01son) December 17, 2020
You're not wrong
#TronLegacy was such an underrated movie man.— Frantz Louisme🇭🇹 (@JR_5384) December 17, 2020
Stunning stuff right here
10 years of #TronLegacy #daftpunk pic.twitter.com/IhJYJ5oWnQ— the guy manuel meal🍸 (@mlgvocapup) December 17, 2020
Fastest thing on the Grid
Anyways back to looking at tron legacy concept art pic.twitter.com/ltLymV1h1G— Bong Iver ° ✧♡ ｡☆ (@lyzrrrr) December 11, 2020
These legends
Who’s gonna be celebrating the national Holiday that is Tron Legacy’s 10th (that’s right 10th!!!) anniversary this week?!?! pic.twitter.com/1JaAEvydXT— 🦠Jordan Yogurt (@jordan_yogurt) December 15, 2020
Make it make sense
To this day I don't understand the hate Tron: Legacy got pic.twitter.com/bHfGmkIPnF— Bolverk (Christmas Arc)🎄 (@Bolverk15) December 11, 2020
Mad emotional
10 years ago...#TRON #TronLegacy pic.twitter.com/j2oURETtiF— C-LAB_CAPN (@PaulcharmanPaul) December 17, 2020