Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis Have a True Lies Reunion

Decades after sharing the screen in True Lies, Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger have officially reunited. On Sunday, Curtis took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Schwarzenegger “together for the first time”. She also told her former co-star that he “still take[s her] breath away”.

The 1994 film starred Schwarzenegger as Harry, a terrorist-battling secret agent who has his life turned upside down when he discovers his wife Helen (Curtis) might be having an affair with a used car salesman while terrorists smuggle nuclear warheads into the United States.

In the twenty-five years since the film debuted, it’s grown into a bit of a cult classic (and even had a rather amusing cameo in this year’s Captain Marvel). While fans have speculated for a sequel for plenty of years now, it sounds like that might not come to fruition anytime soon, outside of the currently-in-development television adaptation.

“I don’t think we could ever do another True Lies after 9/11,” Curtis told reporters earlier this year (via International Business Times). “This was pre 9/11 so I wouldn’t want to say we could make fun of terrorism but we could make fun of terrorism because it was so outrageous and of course, we can’t ever make fun of them ever again.”

“True Lies is just a perfect combination of everything I would do well in every way. It was just a perfect canvas. It was such a giant scope and Jim hired me, he wrote it for me…and it’s because he just let me do what I do,” she explained. “The truth is I am an untrained person… but that movie took advantage of everything that is good about my talent and the freedom that I had to be Helen and just the very nature of it…I just think that was probably the most complete experience I ever had.”

