Tubi Releases Full List of 177 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July 2026

Summer, and the blockbuster season may be firmly here, but you don’t have to leave the house to watch excellent movies this coming month. You don’t even have to pay a subscription fee, because Tubi has just unveiled its list of additions for the month ahead, and it’s another huge one with close to 200 movies and television shows added completely free of charge. Movie fans have a huge number of new additions to get excited about, with great sci-fis like The Fifth Element, and the first three Star Trek movies, thriller masterpiece American Psycho, Oscar winner Moonlight, and Ron Perlman’s excellent Hellboy. Kids have a lot of good options too with the first two Addams Family live-action movies, The LEGO Batman Movie, and no less than 7 Pokémon additions.

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On the TV side of things, Tubi has pulled off something of a coup to bring all 3 seasons of Chappelle’s Show to the free platform, with classic 1980s sitcom Who’s The Boss also joining, and cult sci-fi show Sliders. There’s also good news for Rules of Engagement and The Real Ghostbusters fans, as both land this month. And there’s a lot more too: here’s the complete list of Tubi’s announced new movies and TV shows coming in July. Please note, sometimes the streamer surprises us with extra treats throughout the month, so there may be more to come. All titles below begin streaming for free on July 1 unless otherwise noted:

TV Series Spotlight

Sliders

Chappelle’s Show

Married With Children (S8-9)

The Girlfriend Experience (S1-3)

What I Like About You

Black Monday – 7/15

Who’s The Boss – 7/15

Rules of Engagement – 7/15

Startup – 7/15

Snowpiercer (S4) – 7/22

Getting On – 7/30

Action

Clear and Present Danger

Daylight

Free Fire

Furious 7

The Great Wall

Hellboy (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin

The Marine

Run All Night

Torque

Transformers

Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen

Transporter 3

Triple 9

Unstoppable

Art House

20th Century Women

American Honey

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Eternal Daughter

First Cow

Moonlight

Only Lovers Left Alive

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Souvenir

Zola

Black Cinema

ATL

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beauty Shop

How High

How High 2

I Got The Hook-Up

A Low Down Dirty Shame

Madea Goes to Jail

Norbit

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Paper Soldiers

Roll Bounce

The Wash

Comedy

30 Minutes or Less

Bad Teacher

Central Intelligence

Drinking Buddies -7/24

Easy A

Fist Fight – 7/16

Guess Who

Idiocracy

The Machine (2023)

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mississippi Grind

Never Goin’ Back

Shotgun Wedding

Stripes

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

What Men Want

The Wood

Drama

The Bling Ring

The Boys In The Boat

Burlesque

Civil War

Deepwater Horizon

The Doors

Easy Rider

The End of the Tour

A Ghost Story

The Imitation Game

The Iron Lady

Lean On Me

Lords Of Dogtown

The Sea of Trees

Snowden – 7/15

Soul Surfer

Horror

American Psycho

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

The Carpenter’s Son – 7/2

Deep Blue Sea

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Exorcist II: The Heretic

Hostel: Part III

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Lamb

Man Finds Tape – 7/2

The Shallows

Vacancy (2007)

The Witch

Kids & Family

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2

Are We Done Yet?

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

The Lego Batman Movie

Krypto: The Superdog

Paris and Pups – 7/7

Pokémon: Indigo League -7/5

Pokémon the Movie 2000 -7/5

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! -7/5

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us -7/5

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution -7/5

Pokémon: The First Movie -7/5

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon S20–22 -7/5

Pokémon the Series: The Beginning S1-2 -7/5

Radio

Shark Tale

The Real Ghostbusters (Seasons 1-5) – 7/15

Valiant

Romance

Meet Cute

Hot Summer Nights

Titanic

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Demolition Man

Elysium

Ex Machina

The Fifth Element

The Green Knight

Hercules

High Life

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Mortal Instruments

No One Will Save You

Paprika

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Time Machine

Timeline

Under the Skin

Thriller

Cut Bank

Dark Places

The Double -7/24

Enemy

Fresh

The Ghost And The Darkness

I Am Legend

The Impossible

Knox Goes Away -7/26

Love Lies Bleeding

Mojave

Remember

Silver Star

Street Kings

Thelma & Louise

A Time To Kill

Woodshock

Western

Ballad of Lefty Brown

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Last Train From Gun Hill

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

McCabe & Mrs. Miller

Seraphim Falls

Wild Wild West

Woman Walks Ahead

Creator Spotlight

Babish Beats -7/2

Basics With Babish -7/2

Best With Babish -7/2

Binging With Babish -7/2

Cookin’ Somethin’ – 7/2

Date or Dip – 7/23

Dollhouse University (S2 Reunion Special) – 7/22

House Rules – 7/16

Life After Labor (S2) – 7/2

Scott Kress Needs A Man – 7/15

With Babish – 7/2

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