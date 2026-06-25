Tubi Releases Full List of 177 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July 2026

Summer, and the blockbuster season may be firmly here, but you don’t have to leave the house to watch excellent movies this coming month. You don’t even have to pay a subscription fee, because Tubi has just unveiled its list of additions for the month ahead, and it’s another huge one with close to 200 movies and television shows added completely free of charge. Movie fans have a huge number of new additions to get excited about, with great sci-fis like The Fifth Element, and the first three Star Trek movies, thriller masterpiece American Psycho, Oscar winner Moonlight, and Ron Perlman’s excellent Hellboy. Kids have a lot of good options too with the first two Addams Family live-action movies, The LEGO Batman Movie, and no less than 7 Pokémon additions.
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On the TV side of things, Tubi has pulled off something of a coup to bring all 3 seasons of Chappelle’s Show to the free platform, with classic 1980s sitcom Who’s The Boss also joining, and cult sci-fi show Sliders. There’s also good news for Rules of Engagement and The Real Ghostbusters fans, as both land this month. And there’s a lot more too: here’s the complete list of Tubi’s announced new movies and TV shows coming in July. Please note, sometimes the streamer surprises us with extra treats throughout the month, so there may be more to come. All titles below begin streaming for free on July 1 unless otherwise noted:
TV Series Spotlight
- Sliders
- Chappelle’s Show
- Married With Children (S8-9)
- The Girlfriend Experience (S1-3)
- What I Like About You
- Black Monday – 7/15
- Who’s The Boss – 7/15
- Rules of Engagement – 7/15
- Startup – 7/15
- Snowpiercer (S4) – 7/22
- Getting On – 7/30
Action
- Clear and Present Danger
- Daylight
- Free Fire
- Furious 7
- The Great Wall
- Hellboy (2004)
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Marine
- Run All Night
- Torque
- Transformers
- Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen
- Transporter 3
- Triple 9
- Unstoppable
Art House
- 20th Century Women
- American Honey
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Eternal Daughter
- First Cow
- Moonlight
- Only Lovers Left Alive
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- The Souvenir
- Zola
Black Cinema
- ATL
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business
- Barbershop: The Next Cut
- Beauty Shop
- How High
- How High 2
- I Got The Hook-Up
- A Low Down Dirty Shame
- Madea Goes to Jail
- Norbit
- The Nutty Professor
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Paper Soldiers
- Roll Bounce
- The Wash
Comedy
- 30 Minutes or Less
- Bad Teacher
- Central Intelligence
- Drinking Buddies -7/24
- Easy A
- Fist Fight – 7/16
- Guess Who
- Idiocracy
- The Machine (2023)
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mississippi Grind
- Never Goin’ Back
- Shotgun Wedding
- Stripes
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- What Men Want
- The Wood
Drama
- The Bling Ring
- The Boys In The Boat
- Burlesque
- Civil War
- Deepwater Horizon
- The Doors
- Easy Rider
- The End of the Tour
- A Ghost Story
- The Imitation Game
- The Iron Lady
- Lean On Me
- Lords Of Dogtown
- The Sea of Trees
- Snowden – 7/15
- Soul Surfer
Horror
- American Psycho
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
- The Carpenter’s Son – 7/2
- Deep Blue Sea
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- Exorcist II: The Heretic
- Hostel: Part III
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Lamb
- Man Finds Tape – 7/2
- The Shallows
- Vacancy (2007)
- The Witch
Kids & Family
- The Addams Family (2019)
- The Addams Family 2
- Are We Done Yet?
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Krypto: The Superdog
- Paris and Pups – 7/7
- Pokémon: Indigo League -7/5
- Pokémon the Movie 2000 -7/5
- Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! -7/5
- Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us -7/5
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution -7/5
- Pokémon: The First Movie -7/5
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon S20–22 -7/5
- Pokémon the Series: The Beginning S1-2 -7/5
- Radio
- Shark Tale
- The Real Ghostbusters (Seasons 1-5) – 7/15
- Valiant
Romance
- Meet Cute
- Hot Summer Nights
- Titanic
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Demolition Man
- Elysium
- Ex Machina
- The Fifth Element
- The Green Knight
- Hercules
- High Life
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- The Mortal Instruments
- No One Will Save You
- Paprika
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Time Machine
- Timeline
- Under the Skin
Thriller
- Cut Bank
- Dark Places
- The Double -7/24
- Enemy
- Fresh
- The Ghost And The Darkness
- I Am Legend
- The Impossible
- Knox Goes Away -7/26
- Love Lies Bleeding
- Mojave
- Remember
- Silver Star
- Street Kings
- Thelma & Louise
- A Time To Kill
- Woodshock
Western
- Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
- Last Train From Gun Hill
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- McCabe & Mrs. Miller
- Seraphim Falls
- Wild Wild West
- Woman Walks Ahead
Creator Spotlight
- Babish Beats -7/2
- Basics With Babish -7/2
- Best With Babish -7/2
- Binging With Babish -7/2
- Cookin’ Somethin’ – 7/2
- Date or Dip – 7/23
- Dollhouse University (S2 Reunion Special) – 7/22
- House Rules – 7/16
- Life After Labor (S2) – 7/2
- Scott Kress Needs A Man – 7/15
- With Babish – 7/2
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!